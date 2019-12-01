Ex-LASU Lecturer Questions Nigerians And Churchgoers (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a video shared on the Internet, a man has been seen throwing a question to Nigerians as he has pointed out that the state of the country is bad.

The man who has been identified as a former Lagos State University lecturer was asking why we had so many churches and things are still as bad as they are.

Also, it was gathered that the man was seen at a VGC complex where he threw the questions to Nigerians.

Also throwing the question to the people around him, someone answered him with what he said was a good answer.

