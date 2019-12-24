Ex-President Jonathan Reacts To Gunmen Attack His Home In Bayelsa

Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has condemned the attack on his Otueke, Bayelsa country home by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday.

The former president was said not to be at the Bayelsa home when the gunmen struck.

Jetting into the home to personally access the situation himself, he condoled with the families of the slain army officers who were on duty at the time.

This was made known in a statement by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze.

Statement below:

“Dr. Jonathan promptly condemned the attack and reassured his people that there was no cause for alarm. FG accuses the US of sowing the seed of religious mistrust among Nigerians “The former president has also condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book.”