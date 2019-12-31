Ex-Wife Defends Osun Monarch Over Social Media Post

Chanel Chin, ex-wife of Oluwo of Iwo has taken a swipe at a social media user who tried to spite her ex-husband.

The queen had earlier reacted to a post the king made where he was spotted in a picture with Tiwa Savage as he asked if he should marry her.

The king, in his post, tagged blogs on the Internet and the queen has reacted to it as unprofessional.

This led to a series of backlash from the two on Instagram.

READ ALSO – King Of Iwo, Ex-Wife Shade Each Other On Instagram

While they were at it, another person tried to get involved but the former queen asked him to be respectful.

See Post Here: