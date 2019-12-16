Excited Fan Grabs Tiwa Savage On Stage During Live Performance (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has shared a video on her Instagram that showed the moment an excited fan grabbed her bum while she was performing on stage.

Tiwa is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s huge asset in the music industry and she has countlessly expressed her love to her fans.

Sharing the video, she hinted that on her next stage performance at EKO Hotels, she would be all about her fans.

READ ALSO – Tiwa Savage Begs Wizkid To Grab Her Bum On Stage (Video)

Caught unaware, the songstress crashed to the floor along with the fan who had latched on closely to her.

This was followed by some security agents coming to handle the situation. Tiwa, however, got back on her feet and could not help herself from laughing.

Watch The Video Here: