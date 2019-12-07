Excited Fans Gift Cardi B A Painting After Her Radio Interview With Cool FM (Video)

Some excited fans in Lagos gifted International rapper, Cardi B a painting after her interesting interview with radio station, Cool FM.

The social media sensation also didn’t hold back in interacting with her fans as she took pictures and videos with them.

The mother of one was also filmed leaving the radio station to go back to the hotel.

Cardi B, in her usual manner, resorted to hyping the crowd by saying,

“What’s popping Nigeria”

