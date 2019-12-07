Excited Fans Gift Cardi B A Painting After Her Radio Interview With Cool FM (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Some excited fans in Lagos gifted International rapper, Cardi B a painting after her interesting interview with radio station, Cool FM.

Cardi B
American rap star, Cardi B

The social media sensation also didn’t hold back in interacting with her fans as she took pictures and videos with them.

The mother of one was also filmed leaving the radio station to go back to the hotel.

Cardi B, in her usual manner, resorted to hyping the crowd by saying,

“What’s popping Nigeria”

Read Also: Cubana Chief Priest Shades Mercy, Says She Won’t Be At His Event Because She Can’t Afford N5m

Watch the videos below:

Tags from the story
Cardi B, Cool FM
0

You may also like

Everything You Need to Know About Ice Prince’s ‘Jos To The World’ Album

Chude Jideonwo: I am raising N10 million to build a centre for young people dealing with depression and trauma. Let me tell you why

Nina rocks the green & white colours to mark the 58th Independence Day anniversary of Nigeria

Libyan forces ‘retake Sirte port from ISIS militants’

‘I am a big Testimony’ – Charles Okocha writes as he displays bullet wounds he sustained some years ago

Obasanjo made the mistake of not jailing Buhari for looting PTF funds – FFK.

Gunmen attack Zamfara State, leaving scores of persons dead

American model, Symba declares her love for Nigeria after meeting Yemi Osinbajo

Wizkid and Davido

Why Wizkid’s Feature On Beyonce’s Album Is Bigger Than Davido’s Collaboration With Chris Brown – Uche Maduagwu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *