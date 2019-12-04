Expensive Wedding Leads To Marital Failure: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has expressed that having an expensive wedding is as good as laying a foundation for the marriage to fail.

The lifestyle expert pointed out that the major reason for break up is as a result of financial challenges.

The popular critic pointed out that the first reason for financial challenges in marriages is due to having expensive wedding ceremonies.

Hence, he advised his followers to cut their coat according to their size, by spending on their marriage instead of the wedding ceremony.

