Falana: DSS Has Sent Delegation To Court To Apologise For Invasion

Femi Falana(SAN), popular human rights lawyer, has revealed that the Department of State Services (DSS) has sent a delegation to the court on Monday to apologise for invading court premises.

Falana, counsel to Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of SaharaReporters said this at the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting event in Lagos.

He said, “This afternoon, the SSS management sent a delegation to the court to apologise for the invasion of the court on Friday. ”

“We just fight injustice until it is over in our country.”

The lawyer had earlier mentioned that the head of the DSS team who invaded the court apologised to Ijeoma Ojukwu, the presiding judge, in her chambers.

Meanwhile, in a statement by the agency earlier, it denied invading the court, as claimed in purported videos in circulation, saying Sowore’s supporters only “stage-managed the drama”.