Falana: DSS Has Sent Delegation To Court To Apologise For Invasion

by Verity Awala
Femi Falana
Femi Falana

Femi Falana(SAN), popular human rights lawyer, has revealed that the Department of State Services (DSS) has sent a delegation to the court on Monday to apologise for invading court premises.

Falana, counsel to Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of SaharaReporters said this at the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting event in Lagos.

He said, “This afternoon, the SSS management sent a delegation to the court to apologise for the invasion of the court on Friday. ”

Read Also: How Buhari Urged Nigerians To Emulate Egyptian Revolution That Claimed 800 Lives: Falana

“We just fight injustice until it is over in our country.”

The lawyer had earlier mentioned that the head of the DSS team who invaded the court apologised to Ijeoma Ojukwu, the presiding judge, in her chambers.

Meanwhile, in a statement by the agency earlier, it denied invading the court, as claimed in purported videos in circulation, saying Sowore’s supporters only “stage-managed the drama”.

Tags from the story
Department of State Services(DSS), femi falana, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

Video: President Buhari inaugurates audit committee for recovered loot

Police Rescues Remaining Nestoil Workers From Captivity

Church warden dupes member of N18.5 million

MTV Shuga : Down South is back with a new season!

MTV Shuga : Down South is back with a new season!

President Buhari health has really improved – Ebonyi State Governor

Army sensitises personnel, families over Meningitis outbreak

7 Interesting Ways Women Can Arouse Men

Apapa Marine Beach Bridge will be closed for 29 days

15 bandits Killed By Troops In Zamfara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *