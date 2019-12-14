Falz Dances With His Dad, Femi Falana (Video)

by Temitope Alabi

 

Nigerian rapper Falz and his dad ace lawyer Femi Falana gave people a beautiful show at an event recently.

The father son duo had the crowd screaming as they danced and sang at an event with the human rights lawyer doing the ‘gbese’ dance.

The rapper made news a few weeks ago when he took to social media to drag trolls body shaming him. In the video, Falz did a nice job letting them know it is none of their buisness should he decide to add weight or not.

 

