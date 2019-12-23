Fani-Kayode Condemns Attack On Anti-Government Protesters

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the attack on an anti-government protest led by popular activist, Deji Adeyanju in Abuja.
Recall that it was earlier reported that Deji Adeyanju suffered injuries from the attack by hoodlums during their protest for the release of detained activists around the nation.
Condemning the act, the former minister expressed that it is an unacceptable act in the society to attack people for airing their opinions, as he described it as a new low.
See his post below:
The brutal attack on Deji Adeyanju @adeyanjudeji this morning is totally unacceptable. This represents a new low by those that are behind it. We hold the Government and their agents responsible and accountable for this wicked act. May God judge those behind it!
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 23, 2019