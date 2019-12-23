Fani-Kayode Condemns Attack On Anti-Government Protesters

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the attack on an anti-government protest led by popular activist, Deji Adeyanju in Abuja.

Recall that it was earlier reported that Deji Adeyanju suffered injuries from the attack by hoodlums during their protest for the release of detained activists around the nation.

Condemning the act, the former minister expressed that it is an unacceptable act in the society to attack people for airing their opinions, as he described it as a new low.

See his post below: