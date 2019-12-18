Fani-Kayode Reacts As Supreme Court Affirms Makinde’s Election As Oyo Governor

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the victory of PDP candidate, Seyi Makinde as Oyo State governor at the Supreme court.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde
In a unanimous judgment, the Apex Court found merit in the appeal filed by Mr Makinde that the judgment of the Appeal Court was a miscarriage of justice.

The court, therefore, affirmed the judgment of the trial tribunal which upheld the election of Makinde as the duly elected governor of Oyo State.

Reacting to the victory, the former minister who had raised alarm over the Oyo state tribunal some days ago, congratulated the governor.

