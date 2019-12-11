Fani-Kayode Reveals Greatest Mistake Buhari Will Ever Make

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the biggest mistake that President Muhammadu Buhari will make is to either bribe or coerce the Supreme Court into nullifying the election of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

This statement is coming after the PDP in South West raised allegations that the president has plans to upturn the victory of the Governor Makinde at the Supreme Court.

This was said in a meeting which was attended by top PDP members like the Deputy National Chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi; Vice-Chairman of the PDP, Northwest, Senator Ibrahim Kazaure; National Vice Chairman, PDP, Southwest, Dr. Eddy Olafeso; a PDP Chieftain, Dr. Doyin Okupe and including former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and others.

The PDP said, “We wish to re-emphasize and place firmly in public view that the PDP roundly defeated the APC in Oyo state during the last governorship election, winning in twenty-eight local government areas while APC won in only five.”

“The only judgement that can remain consistent with the electoral desires of the people of that state is that which confirms the victory of the PDP in that election. Adedibu and APC’s direct evidence at the State Election Petition Tribunal, even if acceded to, cannot harm or injure the outcome of the election,” it added.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, the former minister advised the president that not to tread that dangerous path as it will result in nothing but calamity, chaos, and disaster.

He tweeted: The biggest mistake that @MBuhari can make is to either bribe or coerce the Supreme Court into nullifying the election of @seyiamakinde as Governor of Oyo state. I advise him not to tread that dangerous path because it will result in nothing but calamity, chaos, and disaster.