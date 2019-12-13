Fani-Kayode Warns Against Attempt To Nullify Governor Makinde’s Election Victory

Former minister of aviation and culture, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that there is an ongoing plan to remove the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

The former minister alleged that there is a plot to nullify Seyi Makinde’s victory by coercing the Supreme court to declare the March 9 gubernatorial election in Oyo State as void.

Also Read: Visa On Arrival: Who Bewitched Nigerians? Femi Fani-Kayode Asks

The former minister warned that if the will of the people of Oyo State is subverted by the supreme court, there will be swift and dire consequences.

See his tweet below: