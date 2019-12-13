Fani-Kayode Warns Against Attempt To Nullify Governor Makinde’s Election Victory

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation and culture, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that there is an ongoing plan to remove the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani kayode

The former minister alleged that there is a plot to nullify Seyi Makinde’s victory by coercing the Supreme court to declare the March 9 gubernatorial election in Oyo State as void.

Also Read: Visa On Arrival: Who Bewitched Nigerians? Femi Fani-Kayode Asks

The former minister warned that if the will of the people of Oyo State is subverted by the supreme court, there will be swift and dire consequences.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
femi fani kayode, oyo state, Seyi Makinde
0

You may also like

Polio victim trends online after completing compulsory NYSC program, Nigerians react

I still haven't forgiven INEC - Oshiomhole

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, Reveals What Should Be Done To Electoral Offenders Instead Of Buhari’s Call

‘LEGO Batman Movie’ tops the North American box office with $55.6M

Governor Yahaya Bello

Nigerians Fume As Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For N10b Payment To Kogi Weeks Before Election

Tenant abducts landlady and child to pay debt

Fake news alert: El-rufai is safe and sound

Atiku Asked To Return To Cameroon Within 21 Days

“If we stand by and watch, there will be little to differentiate us from a dictatorship” – Atiku Laments on AIT ban

Video: Fayose Declares War On Fulani Herdsmen, Charges Ekiti Hunters To “Terminate Their Lives”

Homeless couple wed under the bridge after 30 years together (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *