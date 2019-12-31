Fans Of Naira Marley, Who Couldn’t Purchase Tickets for His Concert, Resort To Jumping Fence (Video)

A plethora of Naira Marley fans alias Marlians were allegedly seen jumping the fence at the Eko Convention center, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday for the rapper’s concert.

Reports claim they had refused to purchase the tickets for the show so they sought alternative means to get into the venue to watch the king of the Marlian Republic himself perform on stage.

Video from the scene are currently circulating on soci media and it goes to show how massive his fan base is in Lagos despite his controversial nature.

Watch the videos below: