Fans Reacts To Naira Marley’s ‘Tesumole Dance’ Step

Naira Marley
Controversial singer Naira Marley is currently trending on social media, following the release of his new EP, ‘Lord of Lamba.’

The music entertainer also he introduced a new dance step which he termed Tesumola in the new EP.

Reacting to the new dance step, fans have pointed out that the new dance is only a combination of some frog jump and exercise.

Since the introduction of the new dance step, his fans have since started learning how to render the new moves.

What Nigerians are saying:

1

