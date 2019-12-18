Fans Reacts To Naira Marley’s ‘Tesumole Dance’ Step

Controversial singer Naira Marley is currently trending on social media, following the release of his new EP, ‘Lord of Lamba.’

The music entertainer also he introduced a new dance step which he termed Tesumola in the new EP.

Reacting to the new dance step, fans have pointed out that the new dance is only a combination of some frog jump and exercise.

Since the introduction of the new dance step, his fans have since started learning how to render the new moves.

What Nigerians are saying:

That #TesumoleDance is a combination of frog jump and exercise. #NairaMarley is either trying to punish Marlians for whatever reason or get them to lose weight before the new year. 😂 — Ediye (@iamOkon) December 18, 2019

#NairaMarley is bad influence

Naira Marley is bad influence

Naira Marley is bad influence He brought Zanku, You danced

He brought Soapy, you danced

He brought #TesumoleDance you are already learning how to do it Lol 🤡 — Nigga Daddy 🤡🚀 (@tunji96) December 18, 2019

If only Naira Marley have chosen to be a physiotherapist, God knows he would be one of the best, all his dances are fitness dances….here's #TesumoleDance pic.twitter.com/zsYMkp1ThD — Daddy Gee Hoe😂 (@iamphveektor) December 18, 2019