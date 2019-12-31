Fans Steal Davido’s N10.5 Million Wristwatch In Ghana (Video)

A new video is currently circulating on social media claiming that popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido is set to fight after his wristwatch valued at $30,000 which equates to over N10.5m in local currency was stolen from him in Ghana.

According to reports, the singer had landed in Ghana as a part of his participation in the AfroNation holding in the country but decided to have a meet and greet with fans before going up the stage.

He was said to be chatting with fans while sitting on his car when the wristwatch was whisked away from him.

Watch video from the scene below: