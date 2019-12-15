Father Kills Man Who Assaulted His 16-Year-Old Daughter

by Temitope Alabi
Melvin Harris III
An Arizona father has been sentenced to 8-years imprisonment for beating a man to death.

According to reports, the said father 40-year-old Melvin Harris III beat the man to death for trying to violate his 16-year-old daughter.

Melvin was arrested in August 2018 after beating Leon Leevon Armstrong, 27, to death in the parking lot of a convenience store in Phoenix, Arizona.

Court records show that Melvin had gone to pick up his teenage daughter and her two friends just after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 2. He was waiting for the girls when a man approached him and asked for money, records show. Harris gave him change and the man walked into the store.

Harris’ daughter and her friends, when they finally came out  told him Armstrong had tried forcefully to get into the bathroom stall she was in.

Harris went ahead to beat Armstrong to death in the parking lot despite guards and police having been alerted.

Witnesses said Harris punched the man in the face and stomped on him before driving off. The man died in the hospital from brain swelling, a nasal fracture and loss of oxygen.

Harris was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder, after accepting a plea deal, his charge was reduced to manslaughter and he was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

