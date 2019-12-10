Fayose Tenders Apology To Those He Might Have Wronged

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has sought forgiveness from members of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who may be aggrieved by any of his actions in the past to forgive him.

Fayose reportedly pleaded for forgiveness in his Afao-Ekiti home during a peace meeting he convened with party members across the 16 local government areas of the state.

According to NAN, Fayose apologised to all aggrieved members who he said he might have wronged while in government.

He said, “We are on a mission to reposition the party because truly we need a new attitude as members of this party, “he said.

“We must tell ourselves the truth that there is nothing to share in failure and we must join hands to achieve something tangible.

“I know some persons are aggrieved and I know we are humans. I apologise to all those that I have offended.

“Let us come together in unity for this our party not to die in this state. That is my priority as a leader.

“I am doing this after one year of leaving office just to allow the present All Progressives Congress (APC) to display what they have for the people and you can all see for yourselves.

“I am not here for my selfish interest but just to ensure this party does not fail.”

“Everybody should come back to the party. I am open to reconciliation,” he said.

“If Senator Biodun Olujimi calls you for meeting tomorrow, go there and listen to her. All of us are leaders , don’t let us factionalise this party.

“I am congratulating her and I don’t have any issue with her and I am sorry for what happened in the past.”