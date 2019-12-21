FC Barcelona Ends 2019 As League Leader Following Impressive Victory Over Alaves

FC Barcelona would now end 2019 at the summit of their domestic league table following their impressive victory over Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium during their league clash on Saturday.

They would end as league leader on goal difference over fierce rival, Real Madrid, if the latter win their clash with Atletico Bilbao on Sunday.

The defending champions opened the scoring after just 14 minutes of play through summer signing Antoine Griezman following a free-flowing team move.

A second arrived just before the half time break before going on to end the match 4-1 in the second half.

LaLiga would now resume in January 2020.