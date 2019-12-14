FCMB Opens Ultra-modern Branch in Ondo City, Ondo State

In line with its customer-centric and strategic expansion programme which aims at making its excellent services accessible to more individuals and businesses, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has opened a new ultra-modern and full-service branch in Ondo City, Ondo State.

The new branch, which was commissioned at an impressive ceremony on December 12, 2019, is located at 15, Yaba Street in Ondo city. The location of the branch takes into consideration convenience for FCMB’s customers and others who live or operate businesses in Ondo City, Ore, Ile-Oluji, Oke-Igbo and neighbouring areas. The Bank currently has 206 branches spread across Nigeria and three are in Ondo state.

The branch in Ondo City is equipped with unique physical and technological infrastructure to ensure convenient transactions and sundry financial service delivery to existing and potential customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mr. Adam Nuru, described the development as another turning point in the commitment of the Bank to bring banking closer to the populace and promote financial inclusion in a manner that would positively impact on their individual and business aspirations.

Mr. Nuru, who was represented at the ceremony by the Regional Head, South-West, Mr. Adelaja Adeleye, said, “with a robust product suite for businesses and individuals and our award-winning service culture, we intend to leverage these capabilities by investing extensively in some channels to reach more customers. Today, our customers are embracing these alternative channels such as mobile and internet banking, at an impressive rate, whilst others who prefer human interaction when banking still need the reassurance a physical branch offers. Our new Ondo town branch gives this reassurance as it is well-equipped to further enhance the experience of our customers’’.

He reiterated that FCMB will continue to raise the bar in the way customers are served and the kind of environment under which such services are provided to meet their respective lifestyles.

On his part, the Group Head, Branch Service of FCMB, Mr. Ademola Idowu, said, ‘’our new Ondo town branch, like other branches of FCMB across Nigeria, brings with it something special in terms of structure and aesthetics. Part of our commitment to promoting a cleaner and greener environment, is by use of renewable energy and in this new branch, we have adopted solar technology which is a clean energy solution that produces minimal waste. It is non-pollutant and great for the environment’’.

Mr. Idowu, added that, ‘’the Branch will also offer excellent services provided by our team of professionals. We are committed to scaling our operation, building the requisite capabilities, while deploying the best ways to simplify banking for customers who use our robust technology platform’’.

In his address, the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, commended FCMB for its giant strides and contributions to the development of the State and Nigeria in general.

The Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, said, “it is gratifying that FCMB has further cemented its place in the economic development of Ondo City by moving to its own structure. The fact that the Bank has been in existence for 36 years and consistently performed creditably is a confirmation of the quality of its management. We want the Bank to develop products and services that will further promote financial inclusion and access to funds. Ondo State government will continue to work with FCMB to ensure that it contributes more to the development of the people and the state in general”.

Also speaking, the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, said, “we are happy with the feats attained by FCMB and considering Ondo City as a worthy place to align with. We want the Bank to do more in empowering our people and engage in CSR activities. Ondo Kingdom and our people are ready to collaborate more with the Bank, especially in the area of support to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises. We pray that FCMB will continue to grow and remain a partner in progress’’.

See pictures from the launch below: