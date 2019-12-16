‘Fela Didn’t Die Of AIDS, He Was Injected To Death’ – Dede Mabiaku

Nigerian singer and producer, Dede Mabiaku has shared insight on the death of veteran Afro-music singer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.
Sharing his version, he hinted that Fela did not die of AIDS, but was injected with a substance that eventually killed him when he was held at the NDLEA.
Recall that Dede was a one-time member of Fela’s band.
According to reports, on the 3rd of August 1997, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, former Minister of Health, announced his younger brother’s from complications related to AIDS.
However, there has been no definitive proof that Kuti died from complications related to HIV/AIDS, and much scepticism surrounds this alleged cause of death and the sources that have popularized this claim.
