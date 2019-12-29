Female Producers Demand Sex From Actors – Nollywood Actor Olusola Michael

by Temitope Alabi
UK based Nollywood actor, Olusola Michael, has made a shocking revelation about female producers in the country.

According to Michael, male actors also get sexually harassed, just like their female counterparts. They allegedly have to part with sex to land roles.

In a chat with Sunday Tribune, he said ; “Most people hardly believe that male actors also face sexual harassment from female actors and female producers. That’s the reality most male actors have been hiding . .

There are cases of female producers insisting to go down with a male actor before involving such actor in their projects . In the same vein, we have actresses who are always here and there as far as men matter is concerned”.

Michael added that the latest set of actresses were in the industry for fame and hookup.

