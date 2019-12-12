Femi Adesina Reacts To Aisha Buhari’s Attack On Garba Shehu

by Valerie Oke
Aisha Buhari
Aisha Buhari

Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has said that his duties as presidential spokespersons do not concern family matters.

Adesina said this while commenting on the accusations Aisha, the president’s wife, made against Garba Shehu, his colleague on Wednesday.

The wife of the president had called out Shehu, accusing him of “crossing his boundaries”.

However, during a phone-in programme on Channels TV, Adesina was asked to comment on the matter but he said the presidential spokespersons have no business with issues within the first family.

“Family matters are off-limits; they are off-limits to spokesmen. We don’t talk about it because that is not what we have been hired to do,” he said.

“That is not why we were invited to the government. If the president would want us to say anything about his family, then it will be a specific instruction.

“Otherwise, family is off-limits and you see that I don’t touch it.”

“I heard you quoting earlier from what the first lady said, and in all that you have said, she referred to somebody. There are two of us who speak for the president, Garba Shehu was the one she was referring to,” he said.

”Therefore, if you will get clarification on that matter, it is only fit and proper and just that you will be seeking it from Garba Shehu. This kind of clarifications, you don’t get by proxy, but from the horse’s mouth.”

