Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Donald Trump’s Impeachment

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigeria’s former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed his anger over the impeachment of US President Donald Trump by the US House of Representatives.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani kayode

The 45th president of the United States was impeached by the house of representatives over allegations of obstruction of congress and foreign collusion.

Also Read: Donald Trump Reacts After Becoming Third American President To Be Impeached

Reacting to the impeachment, the former minister expressed that the impeachment is just a momentary victory for the Democratic party in the US.

The former minister also expressed that Donald Trump will win the 2020 presidential election.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Donald Trump, femi fani kayode
0

You may also like

BBNaija: Fans Troll Ebuka for wearing red suit (6 Things to note)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th January

Police begins investigation into the robbery attack on Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin

Malaysia To Quit Formula One After 2018

Supposed ”Boy” Can Buy My Ex-Husband And Family – Tonto Dike

Nigerians are part of the reason why those who are supposed to serve our interest DON’T – Uche Jombo

Cristiano Ronaldo Names The Toughest Opponent He’s Ever Faced

Spectranet Launches Trendy, Sleek ACE MiFi

Ogun State residents protest against bail granted to kidnappers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *