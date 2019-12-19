Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Donald Trump’s Impeachment

Nigeria’s former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed his anger over the impeachment of US President Donald Trump by the US House of Representatives.

The 45th president of the United States was impeached by the house of representatives over allegations of obstruction of congress and foreign collusion.

Reacting to the impeachment, the former minister expressed that the impeachment is just a momentary victory for the Democratic party in the US.

The former minister also expressed that Donald Trump will win the 2020 presidential election.

See his post below: