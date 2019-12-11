Femi Otedola Reacts To DJ Cuppy, Broda Shaggi’s Audio Kiss (Photo)

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola has reacted to a new skit by sensational Instagram comedian, Broda Shaggi.

In the comedy skit, the comedian, who openly professed his feelings for the disc jockey, finally got a kiss from her.

DJ Cuppy shared the video via her official Instagram page and it has amassed about 296,007 views.

Out of over 4,156 comments on the post, Femi Otedola’s comment seems to stand out as he referred to the comedian as his ‘son-in-law’.

Information Nigeria recalls this is not the first time, the former chairman of Forte Oil PLC has shown his approval over their brewing audio affair.

Spot the billionaire mogul’s comments below: