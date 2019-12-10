Femi Otedola Replies Fan Who Spotted His ‘Invisible’ Wristwatch (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Femi Otedola
Femi Otedola

Foremost Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola, is known for his simplicity and one who does not really like media attention.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Monday, 9th December, he shared a photo of himself which he captioned: ‘Today hustling through the winter.’

However, a nosy fan got his attention after taking to his comment section to compliment him for a wristwatch he was not wearing by saying: ‘Nice wristwatch.’

Read Also: See DJ Cuppy’s Christmas Gift For Her Billionaire Father, Femi Otedola

Replying to the fan, the business mogul was forced to ask where the fan saw the wristwatch.

See their exchange below:

Tags from the story
femi otedola
0

You may also like

IPOB Reacts As Herdsmen Kill Fasoranti’s Daughter

Sambo Dasuki Arrest: Buhari Using Corruption Fight To Seek Vengeance – Fayose

The Facts on NNPC/MPN Multi-Year Projects in Akwa Ibom State

Ushbebe calls Tacha

Between Ushbebe And Follower Who Called Him A ‘One Shoe Celebrity’

“Trump Will Not Be President” – Barack Obama

President Buhari Goes ‘Missing’ in London

Seven IPOB Members Charged to Court Over Alleged Murder of a Police Officer

IG meets Osinbajo over Rivers State crisis

Police arrest Chibok girls abductors in Borno

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *