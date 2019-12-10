Femi Otedola Replies Fan Who Spotted His ‘Invisible’ Wristwatch (Photo)

Foremost Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola, is known for his simplicity and one who does not really like media attention.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Monday, 9th December, he shared a photo of himself which he captioned: ‘Today hustling through the winter.’

However, a nosy fan got his attention after taking to his comment section to compliment him for a wristwatch he was not wearing by saying: ‘Nice wristwatch.’

Read Also: See DJ Cuppy’s Christmas Gift For Her Billionaire Father, Femi Otedola

Replying to the fan, the business mogul was forced to ask where the fan saw the wristwatch.

See their exchange below: