Femii Adesina Has Lost His Mind: Femi Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has mocked Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina for saying that Nigeria would have been better if Buhari’s military regime had lasted longer.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

The statement from the media aide of the Presidnt has generated mixed reaction on social media.

Also Read: Get Tyrant Buhari Out Of Power, Fani-Kayode Tells Pastor Adeboye

Mocking the statement, the former minister pointed out that the media aide to the president also believes that the world will be a better place if Adolf Hitler had won the second world war.

See his post below:

