FEVER: Veteran Singer, Tony Tetuila Sues Wizkid, DJ Tunez Over Copyright Infringement

by Temitope Alabi
Tony Tetuila
Tony Tetuila

Veteran singer Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye aka Tony Tetuila, has sued singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also know as Wizkid, for copy right infringement.

According to court documents, Tony Tetuila is demanding over N30 million (30,000,000) from the Starboy Entertainment CEO.

Court documents showed that Wizkid’s hit single “FEVER” produced by DJ Tunez, has some content from Tony Tetuila’s “Fefe Na Efe” hit song back in the day.

Tony is also seeking 35% of both digital sales and royalties DJ Tunez and Wizkid received from the song.

See court documents below;

0

