FG Orders Immediate Release Of Sowore, Dasuki

by Eyitemi Majeed
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

The minister of Justice and Attorney general of the federation Abubakar Malami has released a statement saying that the federal government has ordered the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore(convener of RevolutionNow) and Sambo Dasuki (a former national security adviser), The Nations report.

Read AlsoJudge Withdraws From Sowore’s Suit

The statement was released on Tuesday, 24th December.

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land.”

