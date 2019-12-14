FG Stops Former CJN, Onnoghen From Travelling Abroad

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mr Walter Onnoghen, has been barred from travelling out of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The move may be part of a fresh probe into Onnoghen’s affairs. Onnoghen was convicted by Code of Conduct Tribunal in April for not declaring his assets.

According to reports, Nigeria Immigration Service, stated that Onnoghen, his wife and daughter were attempting to travel to Accra, Ghana when they were accosted by immigration officers.

According to reports, the directive to seize Onnoghen’s passport came from the Presidency.

