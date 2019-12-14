FG To Stop Fuel Importation By 2023

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, the Federal Government has set a 2023 deadline to stop the importation of petrol into the country.

NNPC
NNPC

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, made this announcement while signing the Condensate refinery strategy programme Front End Engineering Design.

Also Read: ‘Buhari Has Never Asked NNPC For Favor’ – NNPC GMD, Kyari

The strategy is expected to deliver 20 million litres of Petrol when it is completed.

According to the NNPC GMD, President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned that as an oil-producing country, Nigeria is one of the highest importers of petrol in the world.

0

