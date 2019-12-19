FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles Ends 2019 In 31st Place

The Super Eagles of Nigeria has ended 2019 as the 31st best football playing country in the world.

The Super Eagles remain unmoved in December’s ranking released by Fifa on Thursday morning.

Gernot Rohr’s men garnered a total of 1493 points to stay as the third-best team in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia.

In the year under review, they finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt following their victory over Tunisia.

Senegal finished as the best team on the continent with Tunisia finishing second, while African champions, Algeria finished fourth.