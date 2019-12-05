`Fighting With Wizkid Is The Most Stupid Thing I Have Ever Done: Samklef

Talented Nigeria music producer, Samklef, has revealed the most stupid thing he has ever done in his life.

According to the respected music producer who made the disclosure via his official Twitter handle, fighting with former ally, Wizkid, is the most stupid thing he has ever done.

Read Also: Please Drop Out, Ubi Franklin Tells Samklef After Begging Him For Funds To Pay School Fees

He made the revelation after a follower asked him on Twitter what the most stupid thing he has ever done in his life is.

See their exchange below: