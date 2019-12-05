`Fighting With Wizkid Is The Most Stupid Thing I Have Ever Done: Samklef

by Eyitemi Majeed
Collage photo of Samklef and Wizkid
Collage photo of Samklef and Wizkid

Talented Nigeria music producer, Samklef, has revealed the most stupid thing he has ever done in his life.

According to the respected music producer who made the disclosure via his official Twitter handle, fighting with former ally, Wizkid, is the most stupid thing he has ever done.

Read Also: Please Drop Out, Ubi Franklin Tells Samklef After Begging Him For Funds To Pay School Fees

He made the revelation after a follower asked him on Twitter what the most stupid thing he has ever done in his life is.

See their exchange below:

Tags from the story
Samklef, wizkid
0

You may also like

Ladies, Take A Glimpse At Toyin Lawani’s Walk-in Closet [PHOTOS]

Chika Ike Visits Her School On Children’s Day

Actor, Emeka Enyiocha Slams Trolls Who Complained About Quality Of His Pictures

Britain celebrates ‘Game of Thrones’ with new stamps

What Police? See Where Dino Melaye was Spotted After Been Declared Wanted by Police

Singer JJC Skillz involved in auto-crash

Ibinabo Fiberesima Wants 2nd Term + Pres. Jonathan Gifts AGN Land

Full Winners List At The 2014 AfricaMagic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Man Who Ends His Engagement With A Slay Queen Got Married To Another Woman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *