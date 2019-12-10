Finally, Arsenal Get First Victory Under New Manager

Finally, Arsenal has gotten their first victory under new manager, Freddie Ljungberg, after three attempts.

The Gunners recorded their first victory under the new regime by defeating Westham 3-1 at the London stadium during the domestic league fixture on Sunday.

The match started at a fast-pace and Arsenal went on to fall behind to a lone goal in the first half.

However, the came back in the second half firing on all cylinders before going on to overturn the deficit and ended the match on a winning note.