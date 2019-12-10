Finally, Arsenal Get First Victory Under New Manager

by Valerie Oke
Arsenal player during a match

Finally, Arsenal has gotten their first victory under new manager, Freddie Ljungberg, after three attempts.

The Gunners recorded their first victory under the new regime by defeating Westham 3-1 at the London stadium during the domestic league fixture on Sunday.

The match started at a fast-pace and Arsenal went on to fall behind to a lone goal in the first half.

However, the came back in the second half firing on all cylinders before going on to overturn the deficit and ended the match on a winning note.

0

