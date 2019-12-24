Finally, Cubana Chief Forgives Mercy Eke

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has forgiven Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke and he has promised to spoil her silly this Christmas.

The duo fell apart after Mercy was posed to have bagged an endorsement deal with French winery, Moet & Chandon courtesy of Cubana Chief Priest but it later turned out that it was a facade.

The reality star found herself a new management while the celebrity barman deleted all her photos and videos from his social media and unfollowed her.

Taking to Instagram, Cubana Chief Priest wrote;

Iwe Nwanne Anaghi Eru Na Okpukpu @official_mercyeke My Baby Sister For Life, Congrats On @mnm_luxury On 26th Dec. At Egbu #MyOwerri M Buying The Whole Shop For Your People For Christmas Make Stocks Available

See the full post below: