Finally, Wizkid Reacts As Akon Addresses Him As ‘Lil Bro’

Social media has been buzzing after American singer, Akon addressed Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Ayodeji Balogun simply known as Wizkid as his ‘lil bro.’

Popular Indigenous rapper, MI Abaga, in particular, was being dragged by Nigerians after he cautioned the American singer against addressing Wizkid as his ‘lil bro.’

Read Also: Rare Footage Of Wizkid Arriving Marlian Fest In Lagos

Well, Wizkid has finally addressed the American singer as his ‘big bro’ in a tweet which he sent out via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 31st December. That should settle it or what do you think???

He wrote:

“Just got off the phone with big bro @Akon!….Looking forward to the birthday present…..ya!!!!!”