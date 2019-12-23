FIRS: Presidency Reveals Why Tunde Fowler Was Fired

by Eyitemi Majeed
Former FIRS boss, Tunde Fowler
Former FIRS boss, Tunde Fowler

The presidency has stated that Babatunde Fowler failed to get a tenure renewal as the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) simply because he failed to generate enough revenue for the country during his first term.

This was made known by Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

Read Also: 4years after her first marriage, Funke Fowler set to marry banker and philanthropist, Aig-Imoukhuede

He said:

”We have a revenue problem because we are unable to generate as much money as it is needed to do more capital infrastructure and also service debt. “Because of the low revenue earnings, people look at the size of our debt repayment and they scream. ”

”But government is doing something about this and I’m happy you have seen the change that has happened in FIRS, give them a chance, let see how they would perform. Government is optimistic that things will look upward and the revenue will improve. And once there is inflow that is sufficient to do a lot of these things, we may not even need to borrow.”

Fowler, whose term of office expired on December 9, 2019, was replaced by Muhammad Nami.

Tags from the story
FIRS, Garba Shehu, Tunde Fowler
0

You may also like

Buhari Makes Promise Over Nigerians Stranded In Libya

Some Lawmakers Take Tramadol, Ben Bruce Believes In Lies – Akpabio Fire Shots At APC Rally

Nigeria owes a lot to Obasanjo for his foresight —PDP

Mega Party unveil INEC certificate of registration

LG Election: Governor Akinwunmi Ambode votes at Epe Local government

Hushpuppi and 2face

2face Replies Huspuppi Who Called Out Nigerian Celebrities On Xenophobic Attack

NJC appoints three Judges in Nasarawa State

Uber loses license to operate

Lagos PDP leaders mourn late party caretaker Chairman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *