Fish Out Those Responsible For Attack On My Residence, Jonathan Tasks Security Agencies

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked security agencies to bring those responsible for the attack on his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa state.

A soldier was remotely shot dead during the attack by gunmen at his residence on Christmas eve.

The former president who spoke while showing sympathisers around the scene of the attack on Friday, thanked the Nigerian military for their quick response in repelling the attack.

In a statement by Jonathan through his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president said: “Dr. Jonathan noted that since the assailants attacked his marine security post on December 24, 2019 many Nigerians of different social status including President Muhammadu Buhari, state Governors and political party leaders as well as foreigners have either visited him or called to express their heartfelt sympathy over the unfortunate attack in his house. ”

“The former President also reiterated his call on the concerned security authorities to expose and bring the criminals to book as a means of ensuring that such daredevil criminality does not happen again in his community or any other place in the country.

“It will be recalled that the assailants who stormed President Jonathan’s country home in about five engine boats attacked the marine security post located within the periphery of the residence at about 1:30 am on Tuesday and sought to take control of a gunboat belonging to the military. They were however resisted by gallant soldiers who engaged them in a firefight.

“The gunmen who couldn’t stand the firepower of the military were forced to beat a retreat.”