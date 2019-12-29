Flavour And Ex-beauty Queen, Anna Banner Back Together?

by Eyitemi Majeed

Former beauty queen, Anna Banner has got fans guessing if she is back with her singer ex-boyfriend, Chinedu Okoli popularly known as Flavour.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, 29th December, she shared a loved up photo of the two of them while enjoying some sea breeze.

Read Also: Flavour Brainwashed Me, Slept With Me, Promised Me Heaven On Earth: Alleged Baby Mama Opens Up

Although she deleted her IG page as soon as she shared the photo, some eagle eye social media users were able to get the photo before she did and this has become a trending topic across all social media platform.

See what she posted below:

Flavour and exbeauty queen, Anna Banner

Tags from the story
Anna Banner, Flavour
0

You may also like

Noble Move By Praiz, Who Raised N10m And Saved Baby With Hole In Heart

Chika Lann finally Looses her N40million hair after Nigeria’s loss to Croatia (Video)

Georgina Onuoha praises Digidi Dunhill who slammed Kenneth Okonkwo over support for President Buhari

Star-crossed ‘Don Quixote’ actor Rochefort dies aged 87

OAP Freeze calls out pastor Paul Adefarasin for using his name during his last Sunday sermon

Veteran Actor, RMD Speaks On How Inferiority Complex Affects Women

15 Things You May Not Know About Henrietta Kosoko

Exclusive Update On Bobrisky’s Butt Surgery

Adesua Etomi Comes Hard On A Lady Who ‘Alleged’ That Banky W Collected N57 Million From Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *