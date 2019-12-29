Flavour And Ex-beauty Queen, Anna Banner Back Together?

Former beauty queen, Anna Banner has got fans guessing if she is back with her singer ex-boyfriend, Chinedu Okoli popularly known as Flavour.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, 29th December, she shared a loved up photo of the two of them while enjoying some sea breeze.

Although she deleted her IG page as soon as she shared the photo, some eagle eye social media users were able to get the photo before she did and this has become a trending topic across all social media platform.

See what she posted below: