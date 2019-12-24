Floyd Mayweather Buys N91m G-Wagon For 19-Year-Old Daughter As Christmas Gift

by Valerie Oke
Floyd Mayweather while presenting the G Wagon to daughter
Floyd Mayweather while presenting the G Wagon to daughter

Controversial retired Lightweight champion, Floyd Mayweather, is one fellow who does not look back when it comes to spending his money.

As a way of celebrating Christmas, the retired boxer gifted her 19-year-old daughter, Iyanna, a brand new G-Wagon G63 AMG worth $250,000 (N91million) as Christmas gift. Adorable isn’t it.

Mayweather has been contemplating coming out of retirement next year to feature in one more fight.

The boxer is popular for his extravagant lifesyle.

