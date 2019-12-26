Floyd Mayweather Tops Forbes List Of Highest Paid Athletes (Full List)

by Olayemi Oladotun

American boxer, Floyd Mayweather has been named the highest-paid sport athlete by Forbes in 2019.

Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

The American fighter earned a whopping $915 million in the year under review and he is followed by Juventus and Portugal forward, Cristiano Ronaldo who earned $800m in 2019.

Also Read: Floyd Mayweather Buys N91m G-Wagon For 19-Year-Old Daughter As Christmas Gift

Barcelona and Argentina forward, Lionel Messi comes in third place with a calculated earning of $750m. American basketball player, Lebron James is the 4th on the list.

Swiss tennis player, Roger Federer rounds up the top 5. A notable mention among the top 10 is golfer, Tiger Woods who came in 6th place.

See the top 10 below:

Forbes List
Forbes List
Tags from the story
Christian Ronaldo, Floyd Mayweather, lionel messi
0

You may also like

Mata Stays Committed To Chelsea Says “I’m Happy Here”.

Man City 3-0 West Brom- McAuley Wrongly Sent Off in One-Sided Game

Check out Result of UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw

Rape Allegations: Neymars Accuser Drops Video As Evidence

City Completes the Signing of Brazilian Midfielder Fenandinho From Shakhtar.

I was assaulted by my team doctor too- Simone Biles

Neymar set to pay $2.5m fine to Brazil tax authorities

West Brom Confirm Pulis as Head Coach

NBA Playoffs: Bulls Stunned NBA Champions Heat to a 93-86 Win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal Series.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *