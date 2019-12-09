For Killing Over 15 Patients, Court Sends Fake Doctor To 54 Years In Prison

Ibrahim Mustapha, a fake medical doctor, has been jailed 54 years by a high court in Yola, Adamawa state capital, for operating with a forged medical certificate.

Mustapha was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) in June.

Bola Ilori, the state director of DSS, revealed that Mustapha started his fake practice as a ward attendant in Gombe state before he was employed in Adamawa.

He was employed as the principal medical officer at the cottage hospitals in Mayo Belwa and Fufore, and was reported to have carried out several surgical operations on many patients since 2015 — which left more than 15 of them reportedly dead.

Nathan Musa, the presiding judge, while delivering judgement, said the court considered Mustapha’s earlier plea of guilty.

Read Also: Police Arrest Fake Doctor In Adamawa; Shut Down Clinic

“On counts one to three, I sentenced him six months each with the option of fine of N20,000 each,” the judge ruled.

“On count eight, I sentence him to three years imprisonment with the option of N50,000 fine.

“On counts four, five, six, seven and 10, I sentenced him to 10 years of prison term on each of the counts without the option of a fine.”

According to the judge, the sentence will run concurrently.