Forbes Names Former Nigerian Minister Among World’s 100 Most Powerful Women In 2019

by Valerie Oke
Aisha Mohammed
Aisha Mohammed

Amina Mohammed, a Nigerian diplomat and deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, has been named by Forbes among the world’s 100 most powerful women in 2019.

The prominent US business magazine said the women in this group took leadership positions in government, business, philanthropy, and media, and were trailblazers in their field.

"In 2019, women around the globe took action, claiming leadership positions in government, business, philanthropy, and media," Forbes wrote. "These trailblazers are not to be messed with."

Mrs. Mohammed was a former minister of environment in President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure but left the position after she was appointed deputy secretary-general by the United Nations.

 

