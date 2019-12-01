Forces Against Me Are Not Beyond God, Dino Melaye Reacts To Election Defeat

by Valerie Oke
Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

The former lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has stated that the forces against him are not beyound God adding that a living dog is better than a dead lion.

The former lawmaker made the statement following his defeat by his political rival, Smart Adeyemi, during the re-run election which held on Saturday, 30th November.

Read Also: Dino Melaye Describes INEC As Magicians Over Kogi Election Result

Dino who spoke via his verified Twitter handle concluded by saying his name is Daniel and as such can not fail.

He wrote;

The forces against me are not beyound God. People should not worry about me, i am fine and will always be. I just thank God that the plan to kill me did not succeed..A living Dog is better than a dead Lion. I thank God for life. My name is Daniel i can not fall or fail. – SDM

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, Smart Adeyemi
0

You may also like

No president can perform well under PDP’s platform – Donald Duke

53-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Welcomes A Baby After 20 Years Of Marriage (Photos)

Policeman fondled my b.reast, threatened to send me to prison if I don’t sleep with him – Widow

We won’t chase the Igbos out of our land using violence – Arewa Youth Group

Yoruba Translators Please!!! Dino Melaye acts in another movie (Video)

Youths destroy filling stations in Ekiti State. Read more……

Tayo Faniran

Abike Dabiri-Erewa Condemns Arrest Of Reality Star, Tayo Faniran In South Africa

US Condemns Jammeh’s Call For Fresh Elections

Yahaya Bello is so disrespectful - Senator Melaye

‘Yahaya Bello Is Disrespectful And Rude’ – Dino Melaye Fires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *