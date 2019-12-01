Forces Against Me Are Not Beyond God, Dino Melaye Reacts To Election Defeat

The former lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has stated that the forces against him are not beyound God adding that a living dog is better than a dead lion.

The former lawmaker made the statement following his defeat by his political rival, Smart Adeyemi, during the re-run election which held on Saturday, 30th November.

Read Also: Dino Melaye Describes INEC As Magicians Over Kogi Election Result

Dino who spoke via his verified Twitter handle concluded by saying his name is Daniel and as such can not fail.

He wrote;

The forces against me are not beyound God. People should not worry about me, i am fine and will always be. I just thank God that the plan to kill me did not succeed..A living Dog is better than a dead Lion. I thank God for life. My name is Daniel i can not fall or fail. – SDM