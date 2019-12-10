Foreigner Laments Over Nigerian Nationality Law; Threatens To Leave The Country

A foreigner who has tried his best to be a Nigerian has given up on his dreams after expressing his disappointment in Nigeria’s citizenship law.

The man hinted that he had always wanted to be a Nigerian and he went as far as marrying a Nigerian woman.

Nigerian law, however, still did not grant him automatic citizenship.

Sharing his pain, he hinted that he was going to leave Nigeria as he has tried all his best but it wasn’t working for him.

