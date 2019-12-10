Foreigner Laments Over Nigerian Nationality Law; Threatens To Leave The Country

A foreigner who has tried his best to be a Nigerian has given up on his dreams after expressing his disappointment in Nigeria’s citizenship law.
The man hinted that he had always wanted to be a Nigerian and he went as far as marrying a Nigerian woman.
Nigerian law, however, still did not grant him automatic citizenship.
READ ALSO – Most Nigerian Men Have Absconded With Foreigners, Leaving Us With Few: Nollywood Actress
Sharing his pain, he hinted that he was going to leave Nigeria as he has tried all his best but it wasn’t working for him.
See Post Here: