Former AGF, Mohammed Adoke Lands In INTERPOL Custody

by Olayemi Oladotun

A former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has returned to the country from Dubai.

Mohammed Adoke
Mohammed Adoke

The former AGF who landed in Nigeria at the Nnamdi Azikwe international airport on Thursday afternoon, was whisked away from the foot of the aircraft by security operatives and taken to the office of INTERPOL in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also Read: AGF Malami Writes Buhari, Wants Trial Of Diezani, Adoke, Others Stopped (Full Letter)

Adoke is facing charges bordering on alleged abuse of office and money laundering with respect to the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI.

0

