Former Lawmaker, Shehu Sani Condemns ISWA Christmas Day Attack

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the attack by the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWA) on Christmas day.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Recall that it was reported that the terrorist group on Christmas day attacked a number of communities in the North Eastern part of the country and publicly executed 11 Christians.

Reacting to this report, the former lawmaker expressed that the activities of the group is not accepted in the practice of Islam.

He also urged that the different faiths should come together to condemn this nefarious act.

See his tweet below:

