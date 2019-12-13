Former Nigerian Footballer, Philip Osondu Dies At 48

by Amaka Odozi

Former Nigerian footballer, Philip Osondu has reportedly passed away from to a yet to be known sickness.

Philip Osondu
Ex-Golden Eaglets player, Philip Osondu

Thenationonline confirmed the news of his death, stating that he died in Belgium few hours after he visited the hospital to be examined on Thursday.

Reports claim the talented footballer felt sick   at work so he decided to go for a medical check-up where he ultimately gave up the ghost at the age of 48.

Osondu will be remembered for being the star boy of the Nigeria’s Under-17 Golden Eaglets’ exploit in Canada in 1987.

