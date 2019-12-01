Former Oyo Governor, Ajimobì Helps Wife With Facial Makeup (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former governor of Oyo State, Senator Isiaka Ajimobi is enjoying his hiatus from the political scene with his wife, Florence Ajimobi.

The former governor lost his campaign to return to the senate during the February 2019 general elections.

In the video posted by his daughter on Instagram, the former governor was seen spraying his wife with perfume in what seems to be a preparation for an occasion.

This act left a lot of social media blushing for the former governor who recently revealed he rejected ministerial appointment.

Watch the video below:

