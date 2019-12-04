Former Sex Slave Confronts Her ISIS Rapist On Live TV (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A heartbreaking video captures the moment a former Yazidi sex slave fainted while confronting her ISIS rapist on live TV.

 Former Yazidi sex slave, Ashwaq Haji Hamid
Former Yazidi sex slave, Ashwaq Haji Hamid

Ashwaq Haji Hamid, who was kidnapped and sold into slavery at 14, stood before her abuser, Abu Hamam to demand answers.

Surprisingly, the ISIS rapist couldn’t look her in the face during the entire confrontation which was recorded by an Iraqi TV.

“Why did you do that to me?” she asked while instructing that he raises his head to face her.

“You’ve destroyed my life. You took everything from me. Everything I dreamed of. ” 

“I was the age of your son, the age of your daughter,” she continued.

When Hamid couldn’t bear the pain, she fainted in front of her handcuffed captor.

Read Also: I Wanted To Commit Suicide Then Frame Him For Murder – Lady Reveals Plans To Set Up Ex-Boyfriend

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
Abu Hamam, Ashwaq Haji Hamid, iraq
0

You may also like

NYSC plan to re-open Borno Orientation Camp

NLC declares strike on Monday to "embarrass" Ngige

Minimum wage: Do dogs and horses deserve to earn more than Nigeria’s workers? – Omokri

Shehu Sani

“Please leave this Indian Hemp matter for now” – Senator Sani urges Gov Akeredolu

Asari Dokubo Blasts Charly Boy[VIDEO]

Silly Excuses Ladies Often Give When They Are Caught Cheating

Zuckerberg Insists Facebook Didn’t Help Trump Win

Why Atiku wants Nigerians to vote PDP on Saturday

Dakolos and Fatoyinbo

‘He was never a Pastor’ – Buhari’s aide speaks on Coza pastor’s rape sage

Atiku

Atiku – We Didn’t Handle Electricity Properly When We Were In Office (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *