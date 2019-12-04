Former Sex Slave Confronts Her ISIS Rapist On Live TV (Video)

A heartbreaking video captures the moment a former Yazidi sex slave fainted while confronting her ISIS rapist on live TV.

Ashwaq Haji Hamid, who was kidnapped and sold into slavery at 14, stood before her abuser, Abu Hamam to demand answers.

Surprisingly, the ISIS rapist couldn’t look her in the face during the entire confrontation which was recorded by an Iraqi TV.

“Why did you do that to me?” she asked while instructing that he raises his head to face her.

“You’ve destroyed my life. You took everything from me. Everything I dreamed of. ”

“I was the age of your son, the age of your daughter,” she continued.

When Hamid couldn’t bear the pain, she fainted in front of her handcuffed captor.

Watch the video below: