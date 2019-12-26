Francisca Ordega Buys Car For Her Father As Christmas Gift (Video)

Super Falcons of Nigeria and Atletico Madrid forward, Francisca Ordega took to her social media page to reveal the gift she got her father on Christmas day.

The footballer gave her father a brand new whip for Christmas which left the old man elated as he began to dance in the video she shared.

The footballer revealed that she will surprise her mother with a brand new house on her birthday in February.

