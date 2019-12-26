Francisca Ordega Buys Car For Her Father As Christmas Gift (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Super Falcons of Nigeria and Atletico Madrid forward, Francisca Ordega took to her social media page to reveal the gift she got her father on Christmas day.

Francisca Ordega
Super Falcons player, Francisca Ordega

The footballer gave her father a brand new whip for Christmas which left the old man elated as he began to dance in the video she shared.

Also Read: I Fell In Love With Diego Costa The First Time We Met – Super Falcons Star, Francisca Ordega (Photos)

The footballer revealed that she will surprise her mother with a brand new house on her birthday in February.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Francisca Ordega, Super Falcons
0

You may also like

Two ladies found dead with organs harvested in Anambra

Dino Melaye graduated from ABU- Vice Chancellor

Crisis in LUTH has been settled – CMD

Apostle Suleman

Independence Day: Don’t Make Negative Comments — Apostle Suleman Begs Nigerians

I'm innocent of all fraud allegations against me - Saraki

Saraki’s former aide, Onemola steps down as Lawan’s new media aide

President Buhari

Buhari Has Abandoned Nigerians To Their Fate – PDP

13 Soldiers remanded in court for raping foreign aid workers

EFCC arraigns woman and 5 others who claimed snake swallowed N35m JAMB money

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th August

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *